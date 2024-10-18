Nabi not hiding behind building process as Chiefs eye cup glory

Kaizer Chiefs are more than willing to put in strong performances and compete for every trophy up for grabs, despite their ongoing rebuilding process.

This is at least the opinion of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who will be experiencing a South African domestic trophy for the first time when Amakhosi plays SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday.

The two sides will clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Limpopo, at 8pm.

Amakhosi are currently enduring a nine-year trophy drought but will be hoping to change their fortunes under Nabi, who has restored hope following their good start to the season.

Winning mentality

The Glamour Boys have won two of their last three Betway Premiership games in front of sold-out stadiums.

Nabi has previously made it clear that he does not want to put undue pressure on himself by promising the fans, but he has reassured the Amakhosi supporters that they will approach every game with a winning mentality.

“The fact that we are building the team doesn’t stop us from having a winning mentality,” Nabi said during a press conference at ABInBev headquarters in Bryanston on Thursday.

“We approach every game with a winning mentality … whether it’s a cup or a championship itself, it doesn’t matter.

“We don’t want to hide behind the fact that we are building, and the results are secondary.

“I am promising the fans that all the games, regardless of the competition, we are going to make sure we give our best shot and give a good result.”

Lukewarm start to the season

The Glamour Boys will be going up against a tricky SuperSport side that has not had the best start to their campaign.

They have managed only one win, drawn one, and lost two games in the league. They also lost in the first round of the MTN8 to champions the Orlando Pirates.

Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt said he is wary of the improvement and threat Amakhosi pose going into their clash.

“Of course they spent; they bought well and bought a lot of players in key positions. So, they have improved from where they were last season,” Hunt said.

“We know what we must face. We will play them again next week. We are under no illusion.

“I am sure there will be a big crowd there, and we must put on a show, that’s for sure. I don’t think they will change the way they started. They will have a full go.”