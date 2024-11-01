Nabi sets record straight on Chiefs’ ambition to win trophies

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasredinne Nabi has set the record straight regarding Amakhosi’s trophy ambitions, saying that he would be lying if he said they will challenge for the league with the players he has.

Nabi was speaking to the media at the Premier Soccer League headquarters ahead of their Carling Knockout blockbuster against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Chiefs brought me in for a serious and special mission, and that is to build a very good and strong team that will be a contender for the championship or any league cup in the future,” Nabi said.

“I want to say that I am very realistic and honest about the mission that I am doing here. If I tell you today that the team that I have can play or can be a contender for the championship, I will be lying and not an honest man.

“We need first to build a strong and very good Kaizer Chief team. Then after we can prepare to play for a title.”

Nabi has also accused certain media houses of pushing an agenda and narrative that his side is a well-oiled machine that is ready to challenge for the league this season.

Wrong narrative

“There are some media people that are trying to portray Kaizer Chiefs as title contenders and as a team that will win a trophy immediately, which is not the case,” he said.

“But we must play and get the results. This is the wrong narrative to influence the people to think we can win things now. The mission I am here to fulfil has steps, and the first step is a transition period.

“I’m not saying this to make an excuse because of the recent results, but we must stick to the trajectory of the mission.

“This team is 10 years without a trophy and last season was probably the worst season in the history of the club, finishing 10th.

“This brings us to the objective of a long-term project. We promise our fans that we are doing everything we can to reach the level Chiefs is expected to be at as soon as possible.”

Carling Knockout quarterfinal fixtures:

Saturday: Richards Bay vs Cape Town City, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (6pm)

Sunday: Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch, Dr Molemela Stadium (3pm); TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC, Mbombela Stadium (3pm)

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content