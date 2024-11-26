Nabi sets sights on maximum points in upcoming double header

This week marks Kaizer Chiefs’ return to Betway Premiership action with a double header, and coach Nasreddine Nabi says it will be important to win both games.

On Wednesday, Amakhosi will play Richards Bay FC at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium before hosting Royal AM at the same venue on Saturday.

Chiefs will be desperate to walk away with a positive result; they have been winless in the league for the last three matches.

Their last win was a 3-1 victory over AmaZulu in September.

The Glamour Boys go up against a struggling Richards Bay outfit that has not tasted a league win in six previous encounters.

After recuperating from a minor orthopaedic procedure, Nabi will return to the dugout.

He stated that he has talked extensively with his players about the significance of winning the next two games.

Desperate for a positive result

“I’m aware that the situation that Richards Bay finds themselves in is not good. But I have it on good authority that they will give 200% in this fixture,” Nabi said during a media open day at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Monday.

“That’s not only because they are facing Kaizer Chiefs, but because they are also in desperate need of a positive result.

“I’ve discussed this at length with my players, and we respect Richards Bay and, again, know the team will give 200% to achieve a good result. I don’t have another solution but only to acquire three points.”

He continued: “I want to win even more after the disappointing Sundowns result.

“The club needs a win, and especially a club of this stature needs to win the next game and the following two games against Richards Bay and Polokwane City.”

After five games, the Natal Rich Boys are sagging in position 12 with five points, while Chiefs are currently sitting on number eight with seven points.

Conversely, Polokwane City is doing very well and is currently occupying third position with 13 points from seven games.

