New City coach Mushin Ertugral brings wealth of experience

Mushin Ertugral, the former coach of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, has made a spectacular comeback to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the technical director of Cape Town City.

Along with first-team assistant coaches Diogo Peral and Lebogang Manyama, Ertugral will also serve as the team’s acting head coach for the remainder of the Betway Premiership campaign.

“Cape Town City is delighted to announce the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral as technical director of the club,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Tinkler and City part ways

“Muhsin brings a wealth of local and international football experience to the club’s future project, having most recently served as the technical advisor of the Turkish national team for the past four years.

“Muhsin will step in as head coach until the end of the current season, joining first-team coaches Diogo Peral and Lebogang Manyama.”

Ertugral joins City two days after Eric Tinkler was fired by the team due to poor results.

“Cape Town City and head coach Eric Tinkler have mutually agreed to part ways,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is anticipated that the 65-year-old, seasoned coach will be in the dugout when City host his old team, Chiefs, at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday night.

The match will start at 5.45pm.

11 points from 10 games

After the tantalising match, the team will play the high-flying Pirates at home on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi and Bucs concluded 2024 with victories in their final matches of the year. Chiefs beat Chippa United 1-0, and Pirates triumphed 1-0 against Magesi FC.

Ertugral is expected to produce results and has a wealth of experience, but he joins the team at a difficult time when they are struggling in the Premiership standings.

City has 11 points from 10 games, which puts them in 12th place on the log. They lost five games and only managed three wins and two draws.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content