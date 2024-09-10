New dawn at Chiefs creates excitement and huge expectations

Kaizer Chiefs supporters will finally get to see what their new coach Nasreddine Nabi has been cooking in the kitchen when they open their 2024/25 season against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Amakhosi fans have been anxious and biting their nails in anticipation of what the Tunisian has in store for them.

The long-suffering die-hards are hoping that Nabi can bring back the glory days after 10 years without a trophy. This has resulted in the club becoming a laughing stock in local football circles.

Fans endured a prolonged break

The fans have also had to endure a prolonged break when the campaign’s opening date was extended by an extra six weeks.

Saturday’s encounter is Amakhosi’s first under Nabi. He joined the team during the pre-season from AS Far in Morocco. A full house is expected in the City of Roses. Gallants recently relocated from Polokwane to Bloemfontein after they purchased the PSL status of Moroka Swallows.

Amakhosi were very well received in Bloemfontein at the end July. This was when they played a friendly match against Young Africans in the Toyota Cup. With the stadium sold out a full three days before it kicked off.

Number of players retained

Bahlabani ba Ntwa managed to retain a number of players who donned the Dube Birds’ maroon colours last season. These include seasoned campaigners such as Daniel Akpeyi and Gabadinho Mhango. Also Joseph Molangoane, Xola Mlambo and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Molangoane is a former Chiefs star player and was a darling to throngs of the club’s supporters. Akpeyi also had a memorable stint at Naturena.

Chiefs, who have bolstered their squad with seven new signings, present an intriguing prospect for coach Nabi’s debut. With the league’s headline sponsor changing, Amakhosi will be determined. They will aim to secure a victory in their first Betway Premiership match of the season.

