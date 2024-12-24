Orlando Pirates back in the hunt for league points   

Orlando Pirates will be on a mission to get back to winning ways when they face Marumo Gallants at their slaughterhouse, Orlando Stadium, this afternoon. The Betway Premiership match will commence at 3pm.

In their last PSL match against Stellenbosch FC, the Buccaneers suffered their first league defeat in the 2024/25 season and they dipped to second place on the table, dropping points for the first time at the eighth time of asking.

The result saw Stellies snap Pirates’ seven-match winning streak in the league since the start of the season and ensured that the team from the Cape Winelands remain unbeaten in their last three outings to the vaunted Orlando Stadium.

Hectic schedule at Caf

Pirates players and coach Jose Riveiro have had a hectic schedule playing the Caf Champions League groups stage and also in the Carling Black Label Cup last week. They have notched impressive results in Africa, sitting on number two behind Al Ahly in Group C.

Now they will be hoping to keep up the pace with the log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be locking horns with AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this afternoon, also at 3pm.

On paper, the Buccaneers should be too powerful for Bahlabane ba Ntwa. The latter are blowing hot and cold and are placed 12th on the league table. The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, Sipho Chaine and Tshegofatso Mabasa will be back after a stint with the Carling All Star Team.

Gallants coach

In other news, Gallants have put their coach Dan “Dance” Malesela on the back burner because of poor results. The club diplomatically said that he was on special leave attending to pressing family matters.

According to a Sunday World story last week, Sundra Govender is tipped to take over the coaching reins. He was revealed as the club additional assistant coach. Govender is already in Bloemfontein working with current assistant coach Duncan Lechesa.

“Marumo Gallants Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Sundra Govender as the club’s additional assistant coach. This appointment is part of the club’s strategic plan to strengthen the technical department,” said the club in a statement released last week.

“Govender comes with a wealth of experience in the soccer industry. This includes his last position as head coach of the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Casric Stars. Govender has already arrived in Bloemfontein to immediately start his job.”

League fixtures

All previous league fixtures between the two sides have occurred over a brief span. It started at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and finishing halfway through the following campaign. The four league fixtures played so far have been dominated by Pirates. It went on a three-match winning streak prior to Gallants’ brief absence from top-flight football.

Two of these three wins took place at Orlando Stadium. This is where the Buccaneers are yet to drop points against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa. They only failed to get over the line in the very first meeting, which ended in a goalless draw.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content