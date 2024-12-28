Orlando Pirates talisman to miss crucial Magesi clash

Orlando Pirates talisman Tshegofatso Mabasa will miss the Betway Premiership encounter against Magesi FC.

The game is scheduled for the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

Mabasa banned after receiving his fourth yellow card this season

Mabasa banged in a hat-trick in the 8-1 roasting of the hapless Marumo Gallants on Christmas Eve. He will miss the game after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season which earned him a suspension for the trip to the reigning Carling Knockout champions.

Mabasa’s absence could, however, serve as a massive opportunity for the Bucs’ youngster Boitumelo Radiopane.

The 22-year-old fired in a spot kick in that memorable victory after his teammates chose him to take the penalty.

Talisman recommends youngster to take his spot

“I am really happy for Radiopane,” Mabasa said after the Gallants game.

“He has been working hard in training and finally he got his opportunity, and he took it [penalty].

“You could see with the sense of brotherhood we have in the team, the amount of support that we give one another.

“When the team got the penalty, everyone on the bench got up and told the players on the pitch that they should give the penalty to him.

Radiopane must compete with Mabasa, Bafana international for the shirt

“It just shows the amount of work that he’s also been putting in in training, and all credit must go to him, and his chance was long overdue.”

Since returning from his loan spell at Cape Town Spurs two seasons ago, Radiopane has been struggling to break into the team. This due to the stiff competition from Mabasa and Bafana Bafana international Evidence Makgopa.

“It’s just an unfortunate situation that he finds himself in, he has to compete with myself, the top goal scorer from last season and a Bafana Bafana international in Evidence,” Mabasa added.

Ronwen Williams also to miss encounter this afternoon

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams and Khuliso Mudau will also not be in the lineup for the game in Durban.

Williams was shown a straight red card during their hard-fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu after he handled the ball outside the box. Mudau received his fourth yellow card.

Sundowns will entertain Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content