Painful seeing Swallows disappear just like that — Irvin Khoza

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has expressed his deepest pain of having to see Moroka Swallows and its opulent history non-existent in South African football anymore.

The story of the now-defunct Swallows is one that is unpleasant to hear. And a poignant moment for every staunch South African football fan.

Since their relegation to the National First Division (NFD) in 2015, things were never the same for the Dube Birds, as Swallows were fondly known.

Struggles continued in the NFD

Their struggles continued in the NFD, which later became their demise. This as they ended up in the amateur division and subsequently being liquidated.

Fast-forward to 2019, where a devoted supporter of the club and politician, Panyaza Lesufi, decided to bring the club back to life by purchasing a status back into the NFD. The following season, Swallows returned to the PSL topflight after gaining promotion.

However, during their period in the Premiership, the club endured more challenges, This after Lesufi was forced to step down when he was appointed as Premier of Gauteng Province.

Swallows suffered financial woes under the leadership of chairman David Mogashoa. They were eventually put up for sale recently, which saw Marumo Gallants buy the club’s PSL status.

Khoza, who is one of the pioneers of SA football, touched briefly on the demise of Swallows. As well as how painful it was for him to see the history of one of the oldest clubs vanish.

Lesufi did a great job before stepping down

“Lesufi did a fantastic job to revive Swallows. Because Swallows is one of the teams that has got history more than Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates,” Khoza said. He was speaking during the announcement of the new Betway Premiership R20-million winners prize money early this week.

“It is a club that taught us what the meaning of branches is. And It is the team that taught us what is the meaning of putting a uniform and a blazer on match days. It taught us how to incorporate our clubs into a company.

“There are just so many unique things that we continue to do because of Moroka Swallows. But that history disappeared just like that — painful, very painful.

“So, we are hoping that somebody like Lesufi …can come up to try their best to bring back the club to life. Unfortunately, Lesufi is conflicted now since he is a Premier and can’t get involved with Swallows anymore.

“But what he did is commendable. Because how many of us can do that? So, it’s a challenge that we’re having, and I unfortunately don’t have control of it.”

