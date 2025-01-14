Percy Tau breaks silence about lucrative move to Qatar

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns has spoken for the first time after he left Egyptian giants Al Ahly and joined Qatari SC in a lucrative deal on Monday.

Tau penned an emotional farewell letter to Al Ahly, whom he finally left after months of speculation. It had been reported in Egypt that Ahly coach Marcel Koller and Tau were no longer having a good working relationship and that the former SA captain needed to continue with his career elsewhere.

The former PSL Player of the Season had been a subject of wild speculation and was linked to various clubs in the continent and in the Gulf region.

Kaizer Chiefs were also rumoured to have had an interest in bringing back the Witbank-born goal-poacher to the Betway Premiership. Tau was taken to Ahly by former Pitso Mosimane in 2021. Mosimane left the club and has been working for various clubs in the Gulf.

The 30-year-old Tau is rumoured to have been on a salary of about R2-million a month at Al Ahly and that is set to be augmented tenfold to around R15-million a month in Qatar.

Tau wrote the heartfelt message on his X account: “From day one, I was here to make History, and together we made it. You, my beloved ones, have been my home and my inspiration for the years I have been with you. Together we have made great and unforgettable memories.

“Together, we have won and celebrated 12 incredible Championships. I am really pleased to have achieved all of the great accolades with you, without saving a single drop of sweat. Each victory was made sweeter by your unwavering support and by seeing the smiles all over your faces. Your cheers, your passion, and your love have been the driving force behind my every moment on the pitch,” he added.

“Leaving is never easy, but I carry with me memories of joy, triumph, and unity for representing The Club of Century with this generation of great players. This isn’t a goodbye, but a heartfelt see you later,” he explained further.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content