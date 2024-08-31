Pirates book place in MTN8 final after outclassing City

Orlando Pirates are now one step away from making history by defending the MTN8 title for the third time in a row after booking their spot in the final.

Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) during their semi-final second leg encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This is thanks to goals from striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and utility player Deon Hotto.

The Buccaneers will now face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Stellenbosch FC – who will be playing their semi-final second leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando Stadium was exactly what Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wanted it to be – a noisy, fully packed, and uncomfortable fortress to play in for away teams.

There were even moments in the game where some Bucs fans chanted the name of the Spaniard.

Going into the game, Riveiro made one change to his starting eleven that played to a 1-1 draw in the Mother City midweek, with tenacious midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula starting ahead of Kabelo Dlamini.

His opposite number, Eric Tinkler, stuck to his guns and went with the same starting line-up.

Orlando also witnessed the return of former player Fortune Makaringe, who was appreciated and welcomed by the Pirates supporters.

For Riveiro and his side, it was imperative to get that important early goal at home to ease the pressure.

Indeed, in the 25th minute, Pirates struck through Mabasa, who produced a well-executed headed goal after Relebohile Mofokeng whipped in a delightful cross.

At the stroke of half-time, Hotto scored a goal-of-the-tournament contender, when his free kick from the edge of the box left City goalkeeper Darren Keet with no chance but to look, stare and admire the wonder strike.

The second half was equally entertaining and more physical, with the visitors desperate to pull one back while the Sea Robbers were in search of the cushion goal.

Mofokeng was close to registering the third goal after he went passed Keet and had the entire goal open but the teenager could not find his composure and struck the side of the net.

Tinkler made a couple of changes in search of a consolation goal but it was not meant to be as Pirates came out victorious and are now marching on to the final.