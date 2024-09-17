Possible ins and outs as the PSL transfer window deadline looms

The clock is winding down for all Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams to bolster their squads and make final signings, as the transfer window is set to close on Friday.

With only three days remaining, there will likely be movement at Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates.

The Betway Premiership is now in full swing, with Amakhosi already on course following their impressive 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants in front of a sold-out Free State Stadium at the weekend.

Sundowns and Pirates will be in action on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Masandawana will lock horns with SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld, while the Buccaneers will host Chippa United at Orlando Stadium.

Busiest transfer window

The 2024/25 transfer window has been by far one of the busiest and most exciting windows that has witnessed a lot of shock moves.

Coach Rulani Mokwena left Sundowns for greener pastures in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club. Gaston Sirino, Bongani Zungu, and Junior Mendieta are some of the stars who left the PSL champions — moves that were not seen coming by many.

So far, the Chiefs have made seven new signings: goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, defenders Bongani Sam, Rushwin Dortley, Bradley Cross, and Inacio Miguel, including playmaker Sirino and the return of Njabulo Blom on loan from MLS side St Louis City.

Amakhosi are likely to make one or two more signings before the window closes, with club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr expressing interest in Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis.

“We’ve said it before that we would love to have him [Appoliis],” Motaung Jnr said.

“We’ve had talks with the chairman [Johnny Mogaladi] of Polokwane City. Not just about Oswin, but other players. I think it’s a process that’s ongoing.”

Amakhosi’s crosstown rivals, the Pirates, have had more players go out of the club than those that have come in.

Plenty of activity at Bucs

The Buccaneers have only made three signings so far: Selealo Rasebotja, Gilberto, and Deano van Rooyen.

Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Richard Ofori, Kermit Erasmus, Thabang Monare, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou are some of the players who have left the Sea Robbers so far.

Another player that followed suit is midfielder Lesedi Kaping on Tuesday, after the club announced that they have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. The 29-year-old is now a free agent.

SuperSport, AmaZulu, and Sekhukhune United are reported to be the interested suitors for Kapinga.

Meanwhile, the PSL could also see another shock move of skillful midfielder Sipho Mbule from Sundowns to Sekhukhune on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Mbule is in desperate need of more minutes, as he faces stiff competition in Sundowns’ star-studded midfield.