Pre-match beer garden bash for thirsty Soweto derby early birds

Organisers of the much-anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this weekend are coming with innovative ideas to encourage fans to arrive early at the match venue on Saturday.

The biggest sporting match in the SA calendar will take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon and kick-off is at 3:30pm. Both sets of supporters are notorious for arriving late at the stadium and this has previously caused headaches for the organisers. Some of the matches have had to be delayed, allowing for spectators to stream into the venue in order to avoid a stampede.

For Saturday’s match, Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) and Carling Black Label, are thrilled to announce the PRE-GAME EARLY ARRIVAL BEER GARDEN, designed to elevate the matchday experience and encourage fans to arrive early.

Located opposite Gate M at FNB Stadium, this vibrant beer garden promises to be a celebration of football, music, and togetherness, offering a fun and festive atmosphere for all match-goers. Gates will open at 11:30am, exclusively to ticket holders for the game.

Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO of SMSA, said: “We are proud to partner with Carling Black Label to create an experience that brings fans together before one of the biggest fixtures of the year. By encouraging spectators to arrive early, we aim to reduce congestion on the roads and ease access into the stadium, making match day safer and more enjoyable for everyone. We are delighted that SAB has joined us in this initiative to make the derby even more memorable.”

While enjoying their cold beer, the early birds will enjoy an incredible lineup of South African musical talent on the beer garden stage. Top DJs and musicians such as DJ Stopper, Muzi and DBN Gogo will keep them entertained. The performances will be wrapped up an hour before kick-off (2:30pm) to ensure that the beer guzzlers have ample time to find their seats before the game gets underway.

A wide selection of beverages and food vendors will be available on the day.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content