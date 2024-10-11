PSL announces Carling Knockout last 16 dates and venues

Following the exciting launch of the Carling Knockout this week, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially announced the dates, venues, and kick-off times for the round of 16 fixtures.

The matches are set to take place over the weekend of 18–20 October 2024. With the matches scheduled on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Defending champions Stellenbosch FC will kick off the action on Friday, 18 October. They will confront strugglers AmaZulu FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium, with the match starting at 7pm.

The game will see new AmaZulu co-coaches take charge of their first official match after their appointment this week.

Jampacked action on Saturday

On Saturday, there will be jampacked action, with four fixtures set to take place. Reigning MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates will entertain new kids on the block Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium. Cape Town City will take on Royal AM at Athlone Stadium. Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

The action will continue in the evening. This as Mamelodi Sundowns is set to face Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 6pm. It will be followed by Polokwane City and Marumo Gallants at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 8pm.

On Sunday, TS Galaxy FC will go toe-to-toe against in-form Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium. SuperSport United will collide against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Both matches kick off at 3pm.

The round of 16 will conclude with the Richards Bay FC and Sekhukhune United encounter. This takes place at King Zwelithini Stadium at 5:30pm.

Tickets will be available at TicketPro outlets nationwide. Further details on ticket availability is set to be provided soon.

Carling Knockout Last 16 fixtures: