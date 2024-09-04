PSL CEO Mato Madlala outlines plan to prevent match-fixing

Premier Soccer League acting CEO Mato Madlala has revealed the directive that the league has given Betway to ensure that players and all those registered with the league do not bet.

Madlala was speaking during the official launch of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership, where she also encouraged responsible betting from football supporters.

The acting CEO, who is also the Golden Arrows boss, said the league has sent out a list of names to Betway. It’s the list of all the names of players, coaches, and individuals registered with the league.

List of all players and stakeholders sent to Betway

This is to ensure that all those registered with the PSL do not get access to the betting system. It’s a measure to avoid match-fixing and other betting-related issues.

“It’s about being responsible and as the league as well, this is the partnership with Betway. And what we’ve introduced as well is a rule as well,” Madlala said. She was speaking at The Galleria — Conference and Events Venue in Sandton on Tuesday.

“Communication has gone out to all teams to tell players, and every single individual who is registered with the league. We’ve forwarded their names to Betway to say that they are not allowed to bet.

Promoting responsible gambling

“This is to address what we are asking about irresponsible betting. And also the issue of match-fixing as well, to say ‘you are not allowed to bet. If you are registered with the Premier League, you are not allowed to go out and bet’.

“So, all your details are out with Betway. And we are in this together. To say that while promoting responsible betting as well, some of you are not allowed to bet.”

The new Betway Premiership season will kick off next week on Saturday. It will see the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town City, and AmaZulu FC all in action.

Fans, supporters urged to fill up stadiums

Madlala has since called on the supporters to come out in their numbers and fill up the stadiums this season.

“We are giving out the same message to the fans as well about betting responsibly. And we also encourage them to come out in numbers to fill our stadiums this season.

“You’ve been coming out in numbers in the MTN8 so far. And we were hoping to see the same in the league. Because with your support and being at the stadium, teams and players will get motivated. And they will perform well week-in-week-out,” she added.

