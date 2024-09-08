Soccer

PSL clubs battle to pay wages 

By Kgomotso Mokoena
PSL clubs
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Ramahlwe Mphahlele of AmaZulu FC during the AmaZulu FC media open day at Kings Park Outer Fields on January 11, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) visited the headquarters of top flight club AmaZulu this week amidst revelations that the outfit and its neighbours Richards Bay and Royal AM are proposing to cut the salaries of some players and owe others their earnings. 

According to Safpu, Richards Bay this week paid more than R500 000 to their former players after a breach of settlements and agreements between the players and the club. 

