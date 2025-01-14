Rayners, Cardoso and Shabalala win November/December awards

Iqraam Rayners, Miguel Cardoso as well as Mduduzi Shabalala were the big winners of the Betway Premiership monthly awards for November and December. The three winners were officially selected by a judging panel comprising of PSL-accredited football journalists and broadcasters.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Rayners won the Player of the Month, while Rayners’ coach at the Brazilians Miguel Cardoso lifted the Coach of the Month. Kaizer Chiefs’ twinkle-toed midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala scooped the Goal of the Month.

Cardoso was voted Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for his impressive run with Mamelodi Sundowns where they won three PSL matches against Stellenbosch FC, AmaZulu as well as Richards Bay – collecting nine points in the process.

Iqraam Rayners was named Premiership Player of the Month after narrowly edging strong competition from Relebohile Mofokeng and Hendrick Ekstein.

The Goal of the Month was awarded to Shabalala for his solo-run and strike against Chippa United on 29 December in Durban. Shabalala’s goal was voted the best goal ahead of strong competition from Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng’s goals against Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC respectively.

Betway Premiership derbies lined-up for this season:

February 1 Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

February 5 SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

February 8 Golden Arrows vs Royal AM

April 18 Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City

May 3 Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates –

May 13 Cape Town City vs Stellenbosch United

Monthly Awards So Far:

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Lucas Ribeiro (September/October);

Rayners (November/December)

COACH OF THE MONTH: Jose Riveiro (September/October); Cardoso (November/December)

GOAL OF THE MONTH: Fawaaz Basadien (September/October); Shabalala (November/December).

