Red-hot Bucs maintain 100% win record on the PSL log table

Orlando Pirates are keeping log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on their toes after they won their match against Richards Bay United 1-0 in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

It was the Buccaneers’ third win a row in the Betway Premiership, and they have now recorded the same number of points as the Brazilians. The two teams are joint log-leaders and are locked on nine points each. Sundowns are on top due to a better goal difference than the Buccaneers.

Pirates fought for the victory against a very stubborn and well-coached Richards Bay side. The visitors threw everything at their opponents, but they could not unlock their tight defense. Bucs won via a Kabelo Dlamini’s delicious free kick late in the second half. Dlamini had started on the bench, and he became a super-sub with his winning goal.

The win will boost Pirates’ confidence when they go into the MTN8 cup final match against Stellenbosch FC in Durban on Saturday night. While Pirates were in control for most of the match, The Natal Rich Boyz also created anxious moments for Bucs – like in the ninth minute when Justice Figueiredo broke free and Bucs defender Thabiso Sesane blocked him from advancing to goals.

Sesane was lucky not to get a red card and was only given a caution by the referee. Both sides created numerous scoring opportunities, but the players had seemingly left their scoring boots at home – until Dlamini’s intervention in the 81st minute.

After Pirates’ MTN8 final against Stellies, they will play their next league match against AmaZulu at their Orlando Stadium slaughterhouse on October 25. The Rich Boyz will face Stellies in Durban on the same day.