Red-hot Pirates sjambok Disciples and advance to CAF next round

Orlando Pirates annihilated Disciples FC of Madagascar 4-0 and advanced to the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

This was the second leg, after the two teams laboured to a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Mauritius last Sunday. Pirates will now face the winners between Namibia’s African Stars and Jwaneng Galaxy in the next round.

In the beginning, Pirates were a little edgy after Disciples had worked their socks off in the first leg. But after settling down, the Buccaneers dominated and dictated terms. And after an automatic rifle rat-a-tat spell, Pirates were leading 3-0 at half-time, much to the delight of the partisan home crowd supporters.

The scoreline would have been more embarrassing for the visitors, had it not been for three disallowed goals from Monnapule Saleng (two) in the first half and Tshegofatso Mabaso in the second stanza. They were clear goals and the referee, and his assistant made terrible decisions, but it did not matter as the Buccaneers went through convincingly.

Sensing a walloping, Disciples coach made three substitutions in the first half, but they did not yield any results as Bucs ran riot. Pirates opened the scoring via the boot of Mabaso with a beautiful volley. Young sensation, Relebohile Mofokeng made it 2-0. Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi made it 3-0 before Mabasa grabbed his brace, making it 4-0 for Bucs.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content