Ribeiro Costa will play for Bafana if and when he qualifies

Mamelodi Sundowns’ red-hot midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa says that he will gladly play for South Africa if he gets the opportunity. Ribeiro, who was born in Brazil, has the set PSL ablaze with his scintillating displays and goals since he joined Sundowns from SK Beveren in Belgium in 2022.

Ribeiro was speaking ahead of Sundowns’ Carling Knockout semi-final encounter against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein on Sunday. He was rested on Wednesday night when Sundowns defeated Polokwane City 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Will play for Bafana if called

Even though Ribeiro does not qualify yet, people are already talking about how great an addition the 26-year-old would be to Bafana Bafana, who are on an upward trajectory in African football.

Just like his former teammate Gaston Sirino (Uruguay), Ribeiro will qualify and become eligible to play for Bafana. That is if he plays professional football for five straight years in Mzansi.

This season, the left-footed midfield maestro continued where he left off last season. And he has been in devastating form for the PSL defending champions. He was also instrumental when Sundowns tormented Kaizer Chiefs 4-0. It dumped them out of the Carling Knockout Cup at a jam-packed FNB Stadium last Saturday.

Bafana doing well on the continent

“At this point in time, I have not received any invitation to play for the South African national team. I do not think that I qualify yet, but when I do qualify and get a call-up, that will be great and a pleasure. Bafana are also doing well on the continent, and they are competing against the best teams. Playing for national teams is the highest achievement for many soccer players,” Ribeiro said. He said this ahead of their match against Gallants.

“There are also a lot of Sundowns players in Bafana, and that would be easier for me to adapt. So, I believe I can assist and that I can contribute. If they call me up, the response will be more positive rather than negative. To play for Brazil will be a dream come true and a life-changing moment. Because the players who play for the Brazil national team are world-class and at a higher level.”

Against Gallants, Ribeiro said that they were anticipating a very tough encounter. “We have a big objective to play in another cup final. And the semi-final against Marumo will be a difficult challenge. We are focused on this game,” Ribeiro added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content