Riveiro brought in to bring back happiness at Pirates – Hotto

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto has heaped praise on coach Jose Riveiro, saying that the Spaniard was brought in to bring happiness to the club.

The Buccaneers are on course to make Premier Soccer League history by becoming the first side to win the MTN8 trophy three times on a trot, should they beat Stellenbosch FC in the final.

Pirates and Stellenbosch will lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday in what will be a sold-out affair.

Since the arrival of Riveiro in 2022, the Pirates have won four trophies back-to-back — the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

Despite being heavily criticised upon his arrival, the Spaniard has since proven his doubters wrong by delivering silverware and guiding the Pirates to the CAF Champions League tournament.

Stellenbosch are hard to beat

Speaking ahead of the MTN8 final, Hotto said that Riveiro is a special coach.

“What makes our coach special is that he has transformed the team and given it a different direction,” Hotto said on Tuesday at Rand Stadium.

“He came with his brand of football and told us how he wanted us to play the game. Luckily, we understand the assignments from him.

“I think this is why the club appointed him as a coach — to bring happiness to the club, and I believe that we can all see the football he’s brought into this club and the accolades too.

“For us as players, it’s all about everyone playing our part because if we join forces, we will move [in the right direction].”

Stellenbosch have proven to be a hard team to go up against, as they have beaten the Sea Robbers three times in their last four meetings.

“For us to win, we will need to be focused and move together as a team,” said Hotto.

“Stellies are a very difficult team to break, and they also have speed. So, we just need to be on our toes. Our minds must be on the game because they have a good team.”