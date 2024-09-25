Riveiro happy with inclusion of Sesane, Mabasa in Bafana squad

The addition of Thabiso Sesane and Tshegofatso Mabasa to the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad has prompted a response from Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana, unveiled his preliminary 33-man team for the October 11 and 15 back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville.

Sesane and Mabasa are some of the new faces that will be in contention for a spot in Broos’ Bafana squad that will be under pressure to deliver maximum points in the double-header against Congo.

The two join the group of five Pirates players who were all included in the final Bafana squad for the two Afcon qualifier matches against South Sudan and Uganda early this month.

It is big to play for your country

“I think it’s good news any time that there’s a Pirates player on the list of whichever national team, in this case, Bafana Bafana,” Riveiro said during a press conference after their 3-0 win over Polokwane City on Tuesday.

“I don’t even know; you’re telling me the news right now; I don’t even know who is there. I was quite busy there outside today.

“But happiness for the boys. I think if coach Hugo is putting the eyes in our boys, we are happy, and it’s because they are performing well and good enough to get that responsibility because it’s a big one to play for your country.

“So, it’s something that makes us feel very, very proud, and again, hopefully in the future, little by little, we get more space.”

Outstanding under Riveiro’s guidance

Under Riveiro’s guidance, the 24-year-old Sesane has emerged as one of the Buccaneers’ best players.

Through nine games played thus far in all competitions, he and Olisah Ndah of Nigeria have produced an outstanding centre-back duo, managing six clean sheets.

Riveiro stated: “Sesane making it to the final [Bafana] team would be a new opportunity for one more Pirates player to be around experienced players, to get that experience on the continent, and we get the benefit of all of these things that are happening.

“Like going to the [CAF Champions League] group stage, having the opportunity to challenge the best teams in the continent.

“All those things together are the key to keeping the team ambitious and humble and to wanting to be something in football.”