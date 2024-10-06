Riveiro lifts his fifth trophy after exciting MTN8 win 

It was a game that Orlando Pirates was expected to win down in Durban against Stellenbosch FC last night, and the Buccaneering football build-up to the game was triumphant, as they defended their MTN8 crown with an emphatic 3-1 win.

Riveiro, a Spanish national who came to South African shores with an infamous background and CV, is slowly but surely proving his doubters wrong as he is now part of history by becoming the first coach to guide a Premier Soccer League (PSL) team to a third consecutive MTN8 victory.

Having already lifted the MTN8 for a record three times, the Nedbank Cup twice and having already qualified for the Caf Champions League this season, all eyes will be on the Spaniard on how he will fare for the rest of the campaign, with the league title being the biggest missing piece of silverware at Orlando.

