Riveiro steers Pirates to historic seven wins on the trot in PSL era

Jose Riveiro guided Orlando Pirates to a historic, seven consecutive wins in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era. This after their 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday night.

The victory is on top of his 100th-game milestone, and what a way to do it by sealing it with a win. This in front of their boisterous home supporters at Orlando Stadium.

The result means that the Buccaneers have completed an early league double against Richards Bay. They also maintain their impressive unbeaten run in the Betway Premiership so far this season.

Top of the log standings with 21 points

Pirates are now on top of the log standings with 21 points. Six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns. The latter will be in action against the team that handed them their first defeat of the season, Polokwane City. This will be at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

For Richards Bay and coach Brandon Truter, it will be back to the drawing board. This as they have now lost their fourth game of the season. They also remain on number 12 with five points after seven matches.

Going into the game, quite a lot was waiving over the Buccaneers with the record. Maintaining their unbeaten run, and Riveiro’s milestone, all at stake.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, was looking to translate their Carling Knockout performance against Cape Town City and walk away with a result against the red-hot mighty Buccaneers.

On what was a chilly Tuesday night after a blazing hot day, Orlando Stadium filled up decently. Especially for a weekday night game.

Dominated play in all departments

As expected, the home side started on the front foot and dominated play in all departments. With striker Evidence Makgopa finding the back of the net in the 26th minute from a rebound. This after Thabiso Monyane fired a long-range shot from outside the box. The Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno parried it into the path of Makgopa.

Pirates did not seem to slow down. Even in the second half. They continued asking questions to the Natal Rich Boys goalkeeper. But Makgopa’s solitary goal was enough to seal a crucial yet historic win.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content