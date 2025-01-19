Safa NEC members ask Sascoc, CAF, Fifa to step in as bloodbath beckons

The South African Football Association (Safa) is headed for one of its most intense heated NEC meetings this coming weekend. On Saturday, the NEC will have its first meeting since president Danny Jordaan was arrested and appeared in court.

Jordaan appeared alongside CFO Gronie Hluyo and Grit Communications boss Trevor Neethling on charges of fraud and corruption.

There have been calls for Jordaan to step aside until the court matter is finalised – but it has been business as usual at the SA football headquarters.

