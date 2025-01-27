Safa trio victorious on pressing items on agenda 

Despite failing to stop president Danny Jordaan from chairing yesterday’s crucial Safa NEC meeting, the rebellious Safa trio Bhudda Mathate, Gladwyn White and Monde Montshiwa believe that they came out triumphant after their motion was added to the next NEC sitting agenda. The next NEC gathering will be held before the end of February.

The motion, which was not inserted in the agenda by the CEO Lydia Monyepao in yesterday’s meeting, is about the various letters that were written by the outspoken White, advocating for the suspension of president Jordaan after he was arrested and appeared in court for fraud and suspension.

White and his fellow instigators are saying that Jordaan must step aside until the court case is finalised.

Nonetheless, the eagerly awaited meeting, held at the OR Tambo International Airport, lacked the expected fireworks.

Blood was expected on the floor, but there was none of that and it was business as usual. The agenda was about the various national teams and the football programmes.

“We defeated them on the addition of all motions proposed and tabled. There was no voting on it. We agreed to defer it to the next NEC sitting, which should be before end of February.

The motions were uncontested; we will do the presentations. What’s important is that there’s another court date [for Danny Jordaan in February, which will work in our favour,” said one the NEC members as the meeting proceeded.

The members who are backing Jordaan feel vindicated that the president was allowed to chair the meeting and for business to continue as normal. “They had no choice in stopping the president.

The motion was not entertained and had no basis. They were going to be outvoted if it came to that. We will see in the next NEC when the letters are in the agenda,” said another NEC member.

