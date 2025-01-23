Safa’s eagerly anticipated NEC meeting could escalate into chaos

Sparks are expected to fly when the South African Football Association (Safa) hold its first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the year on Saturday.

It will be the embattled association’s first sitting after president Danny Jordaan was arrested and appeared in court for fraud and corruption in early December.

Non-existent step aside policy

The matter has divided Safa right into two camps, with the members who are backing Jordaan saying that there is no step-aside policy at Safa. This while the outspoken and vocal members say that the former 2010 World Cup organising CEO must step aside until the court case is finalised.

They are also saying that they will not let someone who is in court [Jordaan] to preside over the meeting on Saturday.

This is already threatening Saturday’s eagerly awaited sitting, which may just turn into chaos. From the opposing corner, Sunday World reported over the weekend that the trio of Bhudda Mathate, Gladwyn White and Monde Montshiwa are facing the dreaded axe for lobbying and speaking out against the powerful Jordaan.

Trio suspended, but suspension was later rescinded

One of the three members mentioned that there is motion tabled for them to be suspended for calling for Jordaan’s head. It is also alleged that the three musketeers were not going to be invited to attend Saturday’s meeting. This as punishment for their rebellious and incontrollable demeanor. However, the association later rescinded the decision.

They have also approached Fifa, Caf, Sascoc and the SA sports minister Gayton McKenzie’s office for intervention.

Still calling for Jordaan’s head

“They must first amend the agenda to include our motions. There’s no criminally accused person who’ll preside over any Safa NEC. ⁠Where have they secured funds to convene the meeting? It will not happen,” said one of the disgruntled members.

Jordaan appeared with co-accused CFO Gronie Hluyo, and businessman Trevor Neethling court in December. This was in connection with allegations of R1.3-million fraud and theft. In court, Jordaan was backed by NEC members Kwenza Ngwenya and Tankiso Modipa. Jack Maluleke, Bennett Bailey, Natasha Tsichlas, Linda Zwane and others were also in court.

