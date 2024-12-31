Saleng’s absence from Bucs squad continues to raise questions

Questions and speculation around the absence from the matchday team and squad of star player Monnapule Saleng at Orlando Pirates are gaining momentum.

Saleng has been a notable absentee from the Pirates squad in recent matches, which has left the club supporters wondering what could be happening with the speedy winger, a fan favourite and proven match winner.

Despite the team’s success without the 26-year-old, Saleng’s absence continues to be a significant issue in the Bucs’ dressing room.

His impact has at times been dearly missed in matches where Bucs could have done better, such as the recent clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League and the 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch.

His on-field impact dearly missed

Saleng’s ability to take on defenders, create chances, keep spectators on their feet, and score crucial goals is probably what the fans miss the most.

Despite the presence of players such as Mohau Nkota and Relebohile Mofokeng, Saleng remains a beloved player and a crucial member of coach Jose Riveiro’s team.

Nkota made his debut for the Buccaneers when he came on as a substitute for Saleng during the shock Carling Knockout defeat to Magesi FC, who went on to win the competition, and the teenager has since not looked back.

According to speculation, the reason behind Saleng’s absence is due to personal reasons, with some suggesting that it could be due to disciplinary issues.

In March, after Saleng’s heroics in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, Riveiro said his star player had not been in a good space going into the clash.

The coach said the player needed the club’s and the fans’ support to get back to his best.

‘He’s not a forgotten player’

“Saleng didn’t have a good half of the season for multiple reasons; we cannot discuss it in this space,” Riveiro told the media in March.

“He’s not a forgotten player, that’s for sure; you saw him today. He needs our support also, our help to be again the Saleng that everybody saw last season — and he’s right now doing the right steps.”

Since the start of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, Saleng has only featured in three league matches, missing five consecutive games, including their only defeat in the league so far by Stellenbosch FC at the beginning of December.

He did, however, make a sensational return during their crucial CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly, where he caused all sorts of trouble for the Egyptian giants in the stalemate.

After that, as the supporters were warming up to his return, Saleng disappeared again and has been out of the Pirates team and the last three matches, as well as their 8-1 mauling of Marumo Gallants last week.

It is yet to be seen whether going into the new year Saleng will return to Riveiro’s matchday squad or his future will be decided with the January transfer window set to open on Wednesday.

