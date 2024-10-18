Sasol League National playoffs in for cracking semi-final clashes

The Sasol League National playoffs have reached its penultimate stage, with the last four teams for the semi-finals confirmed during a draw at Lorie Stadium, Knysna, Western Cape, on Thursday.

Group A table-toppers Ramatlaohle Ladies of Limpopo will open the first semi-final against Ezemvelo of Kwazulu-Natal – who qualified as the best runner-up in Group C.

The University of Cape Town will collide with Group B winners Kovsie Football Club in the varsity derby in the second semi. This as the last team will be battling it out for the last spot in the final on Friday.

Promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League

The two finalists will gain themselves promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League next season. That is where they will be rubbing shoulders with teams like TS Galaxy, Royal AM. And also with five-time bound champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

North West University, and Sophakama of the Eastern Cape have been eliminated. So were Gauteng’s Raycon Ladies, Mpumalanga’s Super Strikers, and Royal Wizards of the Northern Cape.

The race for the Hollywoodbets Super League vacant spots next season is intensifying.

This is after what has been an exciting and action-packed group stage week of youth women’s football.

By the end of day three of the national playoffs, a total of 13 goals were scored. This was down under in the paradoxical and fluctuating weather of Knysna.

First team to book their spot in the semi-finals

In the opening match, Ramatlaohle beat Raycon 3-1 to become the first team to book their spot in the semi-finals. Their match was followed by a six-goal thriller. This saw UCT wallop Sophakama 6-0 to also cruise to the next stage of the competition.

Kovsie closed it off with the last match of the day with a comfortable 3-0 win over Royal Wizards.

The first semi-final will start at 11am, which will be followed by the second semis, set to get underway at 3pm.

The final of the competition will also take place at the Lorie Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

*Siyasanga is attending the Sasol League National Champs in Knysna, courtesy of Sasol.

