Sasol League National playoffs start with a goal-fest on day one

The 2024 Sasol League National playoffs are finally underway, as day one of the week-long tournament wrapped up with 11 goals scored in Knysna, Western Cape, on Tuesday.

Nine teams from nine provinces are currently battling it out for a place in the Hollywoodbets Super League next season.

In partnership with the South African Football Association (Safa), Sasol has taken its commitment to the growth of women’s football to a whole new level by hosting the tournament in one of South Africa’s best tourist attractions, Knysna, famously known as the “jewel of the Garden Route.”

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, and Kwenza Ngwenya

Some of the top officials present on day one of the competition were Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Also Safa’s Competition Chairman Kwenza Ngwenya. And Sasol Brand and Sponsorships manager Dean Somerset, amongst others.

The likes of Safa president Danny Jordaan and CEO Lydia Monyepao and Banyana captain Refiloe Jane are also expected to bestow the occasion with their presence.

Eastern Cape’s Sophakama and Ezemvelo from Kwazulu-Natal set the tone of what is expected to be an electrifying week of quality football. They displayed an exciting performance in the opening match.

Ezemvelo walked away with the maximum points, following a 2-0 win over Sophakama. Thanks to goals from player of the match Amanda Mkhize in the first half and Londeka Simelane in the second half.

After the match, the KZN-based outfit coach Nkosingiphile Maphumulo said that despite not being happy with the overall performance of his players, he was delighted with the win. And with getting the job done under the windy weather conditions.

Delighted with the win

“Usually, the first games of any tournament are difficult. I was not impressed with our first half. Because it was a bit tough to play in such a strong wind,” Maphumulo said.

“But tomorrow maybe people will get to witness a different team that would have adapted to the conditions. I must be grateful to my team for delivering a positive result. Even in good or bad performances.

“The most important thing for us was to get the three points. Because it is going to pave the way for us moving forward in the competition.

“But it is also important that we try and adapt to the weather conditions here. And be able to play against the win or any other conditions for that matter,” he added.

The second match of the day saw a five-goal thriller between the University of Free State and North West University. This saw the purple army of North West do just enough to with the game 3-2. It was courtesy of a brace by Morongwe Ratabane.

Play resumes on Wednesday

The last game of the day saw Ramatlaohle Ladies FC of Limpopo go toe-to-toe with the Mpumalanga’s Super Strikers Ladies. It ended in a 2-2 stalemate that saw a stoppage time penalty save from Super Strikers goalkeeper.

Play is set to resume on Wednesday morning. With North West set to get things underway with Royal Wizards of Northern Cape.

Super Strikers will follow with Gauteng’s very own FC Raycon. And the KZN’s Ezemvelo will close it off against University of Cape Town in the late kick-off.