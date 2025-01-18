Sekhukhune ready to take the fight to wounded Chiefs on Sunday

High-flying Sekhukhune United are preparing to continue where they left off after they hammered SuperSport 3-0 last weekend when they face struggling Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Ba Bina Noko will visit Amakhosi at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Sekhukhune, who are riding the crest of the wave, are expected to beat a Chiefs side that is blowing hot and cold in the Betway Premiership. Chiefs lost their last league match when they fell 1-0 to Golden Arrows in Durban last week.

Number 3 on the log table

The Limpopo side has been notching some impressive results, which saw them sneak into number three on the log table. While Amakhosi are occupying sixth position on the standings.

Said an upbeat Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema: “We are expecting Chiefs to come at us guns blazing. Because I know that they do not want to lose two games in a row.

“They have been playing a good brand of football and it’s just that they have been unlucky. They are playing at home and as Sekhukhune, we are not going to be complacent. We know that it’s going to be a very tough game. Because some games we played have been very close, and the results could have gone either way.

Supporter numbers growing

“We just have to keep on working hard and grind the results. I cannot stop mentioning our supporters. And I am happy with our supporters because the numbers are growing.”

Seema mentioned that it was also good that after a long time, they have had a full week to prepare for the game.

“It’s always nice to have a week to prepare for a game longer. And it is also nice for the players who had knocks – they are back and we have a healthy squad. We can see where those guys can feature in the game.

“Players who were injured have had time recover. And as Sekhukhune, one thing we know is how to fight. And we are going to fight against Chiefs,” Seema added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content