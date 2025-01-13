Shalulile’s heroics help keep Downs’ Caf dream alive 

Peter Shalulile may have scored two of his most important goals at Mamelodi Sundowns as his late contribution helped his club to snatch a late winner against Maniema Union during their Caf Champions League Group B clash yesterday afternoon.

Even under extremely hot and humid conditions deep in the trenches of the equator, the Brazilians managed to snatch a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Maniema in the DR Congo capital, Kinshasa.

The result means that Sundowns remain at number two with six points, while Maniema is yet to register a win but moved up to position three with four points.

The Brazilians went into the game in desperate need of a result following their damaging 1-0 defeat away to Raja last week Saturday.

Coach Miguel Cardoso’s side started the game on the front foot, as they dominated play in search of an early goal.

Sundowns striker Arthur Sales got a golden opportunity 10 minutes into the game when he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his shot went wide off the post.

They would later be punished for the missed opportunities when the powerful Maniema talisman Jepthe Kitambala took the ball from his half, outmuscled Teboho Mokoena and beat Ronwen Williams in the near post to go into the break with a slender lead.

Cardoso’s substitutions in the second half paid dividends as Shalulile scored two late goals that inspired the PSL champions to a crucial win and keep their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the competition alive.

The Brazilians will now play their last encounter at home against Moroccan giants AS FAR on Sunday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content