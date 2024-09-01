Stellies send Downs packing to book MTN8 final against Bucs

Stellenbosch FC will face off with MTN8 defending champions Orlando Pirates after eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final second leg on Sunday.

Stellenbosch beat Sundowns 1-0 (2-0 on aggregate) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium thanks to the solitary goal by Bradley Mojela in the 49th minute.

For Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mnqithi and his technical team, it will be back to the drawing board as their stuttering start to the 2024-25 season persists, with the Betway Premiership set to commence in two weeks.

Stellies second successive cup final

For coach Steve Barker and Stellies, the result means that they will be going to their second successive cup final after they marched on to clinch the inaugural Carling Black Label Knockout competition last season.

Going into the game, Sundowns were already on a backfoot and trailing Stellies following their 1-0 defeat midweek at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mngqithi made some changes to the team that started in the first leg, with captain Themba Zwane returning to the team and 17-year-old Kutlwano Letlhaku getting his first start.

Judging from how the Brazilians ended the game, their first half was a pretty slow start as the home side created more and better scoring opportunities.

Stellies striker Andre de Jong got a golden opportunity when Devin Titus whipped in a good cross but could not find the target, and his header went wide off the post.

The home side kept on banging on the door and forced a couple of good saves from Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February to help take the game into the break goalless.

Three substitutions at one go

Stellenbosch could not have asked for a better start to their second half, as Mojela slotted in an easy tap-in after a well-worked cross by De Jong.

Mngqithi reacted with three substitutions at one go with the hope of finding an equaliser, but their efforts in the last stages of the match were not enough.

The final between Pirates and Stellenbosch will be played on October 5, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

The Pirates advanced to the final after handing Cape Town City a 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) defeat at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.