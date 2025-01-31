Sukazi eyes Nedbank Cup after 7-0 win over Vasco da Gama

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi says his club is ready to contend for the Nedbank trophy after their 7-0 demolition of Vasco da Gama midweek.

Sukazi, a former Vasco player himself, spoke to Sunday World about the significance of the Wednesday night victory at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

“It was a fantastic display from our boys against Vasco da Gama, a club with a very rich football history in the Western Cape, which includes me having played for them during their NFD [National First Division] days,” Sukazi said.

Galaxy was ruthless from the first whistle, with Dejan Zajmović bagging two goals within the first five minutes, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

Keagan Dolly, Melusi Munyai, Thabang Sibanyoni, and Damir Šovšić all found the back of the net, sealing an emphatic victory.

Munyai, who delivered an outstanding performance in midfield, was rewarded with the man of the match award.

Rockets are ready to make history

“It is not easy to score seven goals without reply against any opponent, even more so one that is challenging for NSL [National Soccer League] promotion in their league.

“If it was that easy, we would have seen this kind of scoreline in every PSL [Premier Soccer League] versus third-division match,” Sukazi added.

With the win, TS Galaxy advanced to the Nedbank Cup round of 16, sending a strong message to potential challengers.

For Sukazi, this triumph is more than just a win; it is proof that the club is ready to make history.

“Their performance was a clear illustration of our club’s state of readiness in challenging for the coveted Nedbank Cup trophy,” he said.

Sukazi also issued a rallying call to the people of Mpumalanga, urging them to back the province’s only top-flight club.

“As people of Mpumalanga, the duty is now on us to support the only premier division club in our province during every match,” he said.

TS Galaxy, which stunned the country by winning the Nedbank Cup in 2019 while still in the lower division, is now eyeing another fairytale run, this time as a fully established PSL outfit.

Invitation to visit Mpumalanga

Rockets fan and chairperson of the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, Victor Mashego, also called for support for the local outfit.

“We have a strong team representing Mpumalanga. We certainly congratulate TS Galaxy and wish to see them go all the way to the final,” said Mashego.

“Their excellent command of the pitch is an invitation to many South Africans to visit our province and enjoy both exhilarating soccer matches and the ambience of the province of the rising sun.”

Since joining the top flight, the Rockets have claimed major scalps, including a 3-2 victory over AmaZulu in the 2023–2024 Carling Knockout Cup semifinals.

They have also handed out 4-0 thrashings to Chippa United, Golden Arrows, and Richards Bay, proving their ability to go toe-to-toe with South Africa’s difficult teams.

If their latest performance is anything to go by, they might just be the team to watch in this year’s competition.

