Sukazi up for the task at hand as he takes up new role in PSL Exco

TS Galaxy head honcho Tim Sukazi says he is up and ready for the task at hand as he takes up his new role as the Premier Soccer League Executive Committee (PSL exco) member.

Sukazi, Richards Bay FC chairman Sifiso Biyela, and Polokwane City’s Johnny Mogaladi form part of the exco for the next four years.

They replace John Comitis of Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC’s Robert Benadie, and David Thidiela of Black Leopards.

New exco team

The new exco is now made up of chairman Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung, and Golden Arrows’ chairperson and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala.

Other members include SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews and Mamelodi Sundowns director Rejoice Simelane.

Sukazi spoke to the media at the Sandton Convention Center on Wednesday. This was on the sidelines after the National Soccer League (NSL) quadrennial general meeting.

“For one to be elected in the most democratic manner as it went by today [Wednesday], is a humbling experience.

“You realise the amount of trust the membership has bestowed on me and the entire executive of the league. Mine is to come in and serve.

Accepts new role with humility

“I am coming into this role and responsibility purely for the purposes of enhancing the amount of good work that has already been done by my predecessors and those that are remaining. It is a responsibility I accept with the utmost humility.

“What we know as South Africans is that we are married and in love with our game. So failure is not an option.”

The NSL quadrennial general meeting witnessed Irvin Khoza being re-appointed as PSL chairman for his sixth consecutive term.

In his acceptance speech, the NSL founding member and Orlando Pirates boss said the exco members have spoken. And they will be working hard behind the scenes to continue improving the standard of the PSL.

Grooming future SA football leaders

He also confirmed that they are currently grooming the future successor and leaders of SA football.

“We have put all of them in the programme so that we can prepare them for the future. Ane they all occupy key positions in their clubs to make sure they are well prepared,” Khoza said.

“Some of them are managers and they are running their clubs. Which is satisfying for me … so let’s see what happens.

“We must understand that this is an investment for all of us. And we don’t have the luxury of choices or partners. If we don’t make the product interesting, people won’t spend their money.”

