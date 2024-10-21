Sukazi will avail himself if football calls upon him 

One of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) sharpest minds and legal eagle Tim Sukazi has spoken out about the quest for leadership positions in the league ahead of its electoral congress next month.

The league is set to hold its electoral congress next month and already, moves and intense lobbying for positions are underway. Sparks are also expected to fly when members vote for the new exco officials.

Orlando Pirates head honcho Irvin Khoza has been the chairman for the past 21 years and he commands staggering respect from the 32 board of governors, who are the club owners of the 16 PSL teams and 16 from the national first division, known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Khoza is most likely to get another term and could be elected unopposed.

The current exco, which was appointed in 2019, is made up of Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala, John Comitis, Stan Matthews, David Thidiela, Rejoice Simelane and Robert Benadie.

“The league has been in good hands for many years. Dr Khoza, Dr Kaizer Motaung and many others who work with them have done wonders for SA football. We have a league making R1-billion plus per annum, all that achieved from ground zero,” Sukazi said during a lengthy interview on Sunday World Engage this week.

Sukazi said he also did not believe that “positions are hereditary, or people can be anointed”.

“If there are new people, young blood, they will not be anointed, but they will emerge through processes of the league,” he added.

Sukazi explained that his ambition is not about one day taking over the chairmanship of the league but about assisting in making the league better.

