Sundowns coach working on plan to stop Malesela’s gutsy Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is treading with caution as they prepare to face the unpredictable Marumo Gallants in the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Mngqithi is wary of the variables that Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has brought to the game in the many clubs that he has coached in the PSL. The gutsy Gallants arrived in the last four after eliminating Polokwane City 3-2 in the last 16. That was before edging out Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in the quarterfinals last week.

“We have done our homework in terms of video analyses of the last four matches that they have played,” said Mngqithi. He said this at the Sundowns headquarters in Chloorkop on Thursday.

They are not to be taken lightly

“They are a very good team. Dan is a coach that always plays good football; short passes. But of late he’s always developed a culture of playing long balls. He also looks for diagonal dodges and for balls behind the defence.

“They have a lot of good players on the right, and they have very quick dribblers. And also Gabadinho Mhango, who comes in when they need him. Their midfielders are also industrious. With Edgar Manaka, Xola Mlambo, and Chris Sithole, who is grossly underrated and overlooked,” added Mngithi.

“I have always been a big fan of coach Dan. And I have always believed he needs to look at the game with a bigger scope and not just from his own principles. I’m so happy when I see him bring all the new elements into the game. Because I think that is where he was falling short, because our bosses want points and to win matches. He has also developed a lot of players in the process. Because he plays the right type of football. But unfortunately, that type of football does not always bring the results,” Mngqithi added.

“A game of football is played according to situations. And if you are fixed on a particular type of football, you might not get to where you are supposed to be. I have also felt in the past that he’s not very incisive, and he does not play to kill the opponent. He plays very good football, and he can frustrate any opposition with the ball.”

