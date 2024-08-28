Sundowns must bring their A-game if they want to reach finals

Mamelodi Sundowns will face unpredictable Stellenbosch FC in a tricky MTN8 semi-final clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville tonight (Wednesday). Kick-off is at 7pm.

Stellenbosch are on an upward trajectory. And they are slowly but surely establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the league.

On the other hand, the Brazilians will have to show a huge improvement from their 1-0 quarterfinals victory over Polokwane City two weeks ago.

Sundowns huffed and puffed against a Rise and Shine side that was there for the taking. They needed a late extra-time goal to advance to this round of the competition.

Two stars will have to bring their A-game

The likes of Peter Shalulille and Teboho Mokoena will have to bring their A-game if they are serious about reaching the final of the tournament.

Stellenbosch have been doing well, even though other PSL clubs have raided their team in search of youthful talent.

But head coach Steve Barker is using last year’s MTN8 semi-final defeat to Orlando Pirates as fuel to try to advance one step further in this year’s competition.

Speaking ahead of the match, Barker revealed his side were taking lessons from last year’s last-four defeat to Orlando Pirates. This in their bid to reach the final of the competition for the first time.

Taking lessons from previous losses

“Last year this time we played Orlando Pirates in a home and away leg. And it wasn’t too different because we also couldn’t play at our home ground,” Barker said.

“If you recall, we lost that game. But we were a bit unlucky after we picked up a red card in the first leg and conceded a late goal. And then went away and beat them 1-0 but lost on the away goals rule. We were very disappointed in not making that final.

“I do believe those experiences, and even last year’s semi-final defeat against Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup. We took them all the way to the wire. These are lessons that have been learned, and we can only grow from them.

“The more you reach semi-finals, the more you are knocking on the door to make finals. And that’s the more those doors will open. We’ve given ourselves another opportunity and now that we’ve got here. It’s our responsibility to give ourselves the best chance to make the final.”

Nothing to lose

Barker explained further: “When you play a team like Sundowns, I don’t think us as a club has anything to lose,” Barker added.

“They haven’t had the best history in this tournament. So I believe the pressure is on them to advance after losing in the final last season.

“So for us, we just have to go out there and enjoy and express ourselves. We have trust and faith in our players that they will go out and do that. All I ask every game is that they give me 100 percent, more than that, I can’t ask.”

