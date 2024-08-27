Sundowns star joins Rulani Mokwena’s Wydad in Morocco

Wydad Athletic’s newly appointed head coach, Rulani Mokwena, continues to lure PSL players and technical team members to Morocco.

Mokwena has now recruited his former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil. This adds to a large contingent of Mzansi-based players and coaches travelling up to the north of the African continent.

Farewell to defender Boutouil

On Monday, Sundowns bid farewell to their trusted defender, Boutouil, who has spent a rather successful spell in the Brazilians’ camp. It’s a win-win situation for the lanky defender as will go back home to his home country Morocco. He will also join one of the biggest clubs in his country and on the continent.

Ironically, Boutouil scored his first African Football League (AFL) goal in the 2023 first-leg final against Wydad in November. It’s the very same team he has now joined.

In July, Mokwena was dismissed by Sundowns, in a move that shocked the entire SA football fraternity.

This was after Mokwena, one of the youngest coaches in the continent, led the Brazilians to two trophies. The inaugural AFL and the PSL league title.

He almost made history by finishing the PSL without a single loss. However, he was unfortunate to lose the last match of the season. The success in the AFL came with a staggering R75-million prize money.

Formidable outfit for tough assignment

At Wydad, the 37-year-old has had to hit the ground running in Casablanca. He is putting together a formidable outfit for the toughest assignment of taking the club back to its glory days.

Mokwena brought in a quartet of South Africans to form part of his technical team. He roped in veteran coach Allan Freese (technical director) and Sinethemba Badela (assistant coach). Also analyst Sibusiso Makitla and fitness trainer Sibusiso Mahlangu.

The coach is still on track to capture the signature of Bongani Zungu. In a surprise move at the end of the season, Sundowns released Zungu. He has not found a new club since since he was released.

