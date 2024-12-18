Sundowns stretch their lead at the top of the PSL standings

Mamelodi Sundowns opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Betway Premiership following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win was enough to leave second-placed Orlando Pirates under pressure and having to keep up with the pace. Pirates have a game in hand after their midweek match was postponed.

Sundowns could have easily won the game by a bigger margin if they did not squander a number of clear-cut opportunities that they created. Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro Costa were the main culprits in an entertaining first half.

Ribeiro was not his clinical self and by his high standards, he should have converted those two chances that came his way. Rayners may have scored the opening goal for the Brazilians, but he was also erratic when he could have increased his scoring tally. He scored the solitary goal in the 18th minute when he sliced the ball into the roof of the net after beating goalkeeper Sage Stephens.

Stellies almost stole an equaliser when lanky striker Andre de Jong’s header was saved at point blank range by Denis Onyango. Devin Titus was next to misfire when his shot was saved by Onyango again. Downs’ Kobamelo Kodisang and Mothusi Aubaas also missed more chances in the second half. Defender Rushine de Reuck also had a sniff with a header but found Stephens in the right place, rounding off a frustrating night for the Brazilians.

As the clock ticked, Sundowns threw in Peter Shalulile who replaced Ribeiro and Kutlwano Letlhake stepped in the place of Kodisang to beef up their attack. Khuliso Mudau came on for the injured De Reuck while Neo Maema made way for Sphelele Mkhulise. But the changes had very little effect as Stellies pressed them backwards in search of the equaliser – but it was not to be as Downs came out triumphs.

Sundowns’ next league match will be against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Christmas Eve. Pirates will be back in action, trying to keep the Brazilians within touching distance, when they face Marumo Gallants at their slaughterhouse Orlando Stadium on the same day.

