SuperSport will aim to make amends against high-flying Chiefs

After losing to Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Carling Knockout last weekend, SuperSport United will be looking to make amends when they play them again.

SuperSport and Chiefs will be battling it out for three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The game starts at 5.30pm.

The 2024–2025 season has not started off well for Matsatsantsa. In their first four league games, they have suffered three defeats.

Their most recent defeat was against the Orlando Pirates on Tuesday. It will be coach Gavin Hunt’s goal to turn things around against Amakhosi.

We dictated the tempo

“We played well against the Chiefs, but you can’t be conceding four goals. I think we played well and dictated the tempo of the game,” Hunt said during a media open day at their training ground in Megawatt Park, Sandton, on Thursday.

“To be fair, before they scored, we created tempo. They had the one breakout; it wasn’t like we were on the back foot, had us pinned back, and rotating the ball and prodding — we were prodding and rotating. So, in terms of performance, we were in the front.

“But at the end of the day, the scoreline was the scoreline, and people won’t remember that. Once you go down, you chase, and we chased it.

“The second goal is the one we shouldn’t have conceded.”

In recent media engagements, Hunt has also expressed his frustrations about the lack of personnel in his squad and having to travel to play most of their games so far this season away.

Dolly spotted at SuperSport

“It’s difficult because you’re playing away games all the time. So, it’s been difficult for the squad, even last season,” Hunt said.

“But it is what it is, and I understand you know why it’s been done. It’s not easy for a team to do that all the time. You end up playing eight or nine games away from home.”

Meanwhile, former Chiefs star Keagan Dolly and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi were spotted at the SuperSport training grounds.

With Hunt currently struggling with a long list of injuries, it is yet to be seen whether SuperSport will be tempted to sign the two experienced free agents and bolster his squad.