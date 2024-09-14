The Betway Premiership finally kicks off with cracking fixtures

The day South African football fans have been waiting for is finally here, as the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season is set to get underway with exciting fixtures on Saturday.

Royal AM and Cape Town City will kick things off at the Harry Gwala Stadium at 3pm. This will be followed by the sold-out encounter between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs. The match is at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein at 5:30pm.

Polokwane City and AmaZulu FC will close things off when they battle it out at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. This takes place at the stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo at 8pm.

Despite the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and new league sponsors Betway not announcing the winner’s prize money and revealing the trophy, all 16 teams will have much to fight for. And the stakes will be at their utmost high.

First taste of SA football for Nasreddine Nabi

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will get his first taste of SA football. And he will be desperate to start it with a win against Gallants.

The new kids on the block Magesi FC will be looking to cause upsets in their debut season in the PSL topflight.

Ahead of the season, Magesi coach Clinton Larsen said he will be looking for nothing but big performances. That is if they are to cement their position in the Premiership and save their status come the end of the season.

“For me, it is up to my players to prove all the teams wrong and give us big performances this season,” Larsen said. He was speaking during the Betway Premiership launch early this month.

Focus on big performances

“Someone once asked me ‘which big names have you signed?’. And I said ‘I don’t know who big names are, but I am not looking for big names but big performances.

“The league and all the teams need big performers. There are many so-called big names that are not delivering in South African football. So I hope our so-called small names will give us big performances this season.”

Magesi will open their league campaign with an away fixture to Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The match is on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will only be in action midweek. This is due to their CAF Champions League duties on Saturday.