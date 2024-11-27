There are many games we’re going to win away – Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is already taking the heat from the club’s disgruntled supporters.

This comes after the Brazilians kicked off their CAF Champions League group stage match with an unconvincing draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo side Maniema Union at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Congolese club, and they are sitting on number two in Group B.

The success-spoilt supporters have not forgiven the coach after the Brazilians, who have been dominating the Premier Soccer League scene in the last decade, were shell-shocked when they were nailed 2-1 by Magesi FC in the final of the Carling Knockout on Saturday.

It is only the beginning

“I am confident and very sure because there are many games that we are still going to win away in this group,” said Mngqithi after the game on Tuesday.

“We may look at this start [in the group stage] and say it was not a convincing start. There are still a lot of matches to be played, and it is only the beginning of the group.

“The only unfortunate thing is that we could not get a goal. We pushed them hard. You may say that it’s not an ideal start.

“When you consider that we had to change most of our players because the players are tired, they played two matches at Bafana Bafana.

“Teboho [Mokoena] was struggling towards the end of the game. We know we could have done better. We could have scored more goals.”

I cannot blame anyone

The under-fire coach explained further that Maniema are a very stubborn side.

“We watched all their matches. They are very stubborn and dangerous on set pieces. We tried to force the game into their half, and we did not want to give them opportunities on set pieces, and I think that the boys stuck to the plan.

“In football, sometimes you must just accept that. The boys gave it their best, and structurally, we were on point.

“Unfortunately, we could not score, and I cannot blame anyone.”

