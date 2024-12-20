Ticket sales going at snail’s pace for Magesi v Carling All Star game

Organisers and sponsors are working around the clock to ensure that the Magesi FC v Carling All Star match on Saturday is a sold-out affair. Tickets for the match have not been flying off the shelves. And this could be a cause for concern for the organisers.

They have also organised some top-notch entertainment for the fans, with some of Mzansi’s top musicians and DJs billed to perform. Kick-off is at 3.30pm, and the match will take place at the Orlando Stadium.

Magesi qualified against all odds

Magesi qualified for this match after they ran riot in the Carling Knockout, which they won against all odds. In the first round, they eliminated Orlando Pirates. This was before going all the way and causing an upset of Biblical proportions when they nailed the powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the final in Bloemfontein.

For this year’s edition, fans have already voted for their captain, the starting line-up and their reserves. Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine will captain the side. He will be joined by the likes of Ashley du Preez, Relebohile Mofokeng, Bathusi Aubaas and Samkelo Zwane in the starting XI. The bench will comprise of PSL superstars such as Patrick “Tito” Maswanganye, and Mfundo Vilakazi. Also Thembinkosi Lorch, Reeve Frossler and Tshegofatso Mabasa, to mention but a few.

Amapiano stars among big entertainment line-up

The likes of Mellow and Sleazy, Focalistic aka President ya Strata and amapiano hitmaker Scott Maphuma will keep the supporters dancing before the match and during half-time. There will also be drum majorettes and a Brass Brand providing entertainment.

By Thursday afternoon, Carling officials were still pleading with SA supporters to purchase tickets so that the exhibition match becomes a success. Last season, the innovative final match was contested by Stellenbosch FC. The latter were defeated by the Carling All Star team 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in January.

Some tickets still available

Kerryn Greenleaf, Brand Director of Carling Black Label, would not be drawn into commenting. “We are not disclosing that right now, we are still kind of going through the motions on that. But there are some tickets left. Tickets will be available right until the fixture on Saturday,” Greenleaf told Sunday World.

“Tickets have been on sale for a month now, and they are selling fast. We urge fans to secure their places and avoid a last minute rush. We are rounding up the second edition of the Carling Knockout and the Carling Cup in its new format. And it has been an exciting journey. There were big upsets, big scorelines and big energy from the knockout competition, lived up to its Fak’Ugesi slogan. The competition has empowered the voices of our Champions Fans in selecting their team. And the fans have embraced it,” she added.

She explained further that voting for Faki’ iGoal uzobona will close five minutes before the match starts, (3.30pm) on Saturday. And for man of the match, voting is up until five minutes before the end of the match.

