Top 10 Ama2000 players to watch in the PSL in 2025

They arrived in their teens and graced the biggest league in the country – dispelling the notion that had encapsulated local football that SA players were only ready to play at the highest level in their mid-20s.

In sporadic fashion, the coaches started giving the likes of teenagers Mohau Nkota, Mfundo Vilakazi, Malibongwe Khoza and Puso Dithejane, to mention but a few, a chance to showcase their God-given talents. The Ama2000 boys happily grabbed the opportunity and even had more to offer…and now the fans want more in 2025!

Sunday World takes a lot at some of the Top 10 youngsters to lookout for in 2025.

Mohau Nkota (20 years): The Kimberley-born Orlando Pirates hot-shot striker has scored some amazing goals for a kid that is barely out of his teens. His goals against AmaZulu and CR Belouizdad in Algeria were stuff that dreams are made of.

Kutlwano Letlhaku (18 years): The Mamelodi Sundowns right winger is growing with every opportunity he gets to play in the star-studded Sundowns team. Breaking into the Sundowns’ starting line-up is no easy task but the 18 year-old has shown glimpses of talent and the determination to succeed.

Neo Rapoo (19 years): The tough and versatile Matsatsantsa a Pitori defender has been hard at work establishing himself in the robust Betway Premiership. He has also caught the eyes of the vultures in the league, and they are already circling the carcass. He is one to watch in 2025.

Puso Dithejane (20 years): This highly talented kid is enjoying the opportunity that TS Galaxy gave him after he was discarded by Kaizer Chiefs following a stupid ball boy incident. He has improved so much so that Amakhosi are reported to be keen in having him back in Naturena.

Mfundo Vilakazi (19 years): The Chiefs dribbling sensation is now staking his claim in the Amakhosi set-up. He has lifted Chiefs on his tiny shoulders when the going has been tough and is seen as one of the brightest talents to come out of SA in recent years.

Asekho Tiwani (19 years): The muscular Sundowns defender grabbed the spotlight when he walked straight into the first team after he was snatched from Sekhukhune United. He is a no-nonsense left-back and attacking players are pretty much aware of his physical presence and hard tackles.

Samkelo Kabini (20 years): The marauding TS Galaxy left-back has been a thorn in the flesh for many right sided players in the PSL. The former Orlando Pirates reserve league player is very focused, brave and his tackles are well-timed and accurate.

Shakeel April (19 years): The talented Cape Town City winger is enjoying his career, quietly going on about his business unnoticed in the Mother City. The year 2025 could turn out to be his breakthrough year and Mzansi could start noticing his skills and trickery in the field if he remains consistent and focused.

Malibongwe Khoza (20 years): The lanky Sundowns central defender has been thrown in the deep end and has never disappointed. In the few matches that he has played so far, he showed maturity, calmness and the ability to read the game and to initiate attacks from the back. Definitely one for the future.

Ime Okon (20 years): He is eligible to play for both Bafana Bafana and Nigeria due to his Nigerian father and SA mother. The SuperSport United central defender is already knocking on Bafana Bafana’s door with calls for Hugo Broos to secure him by giving him a Bafana senior national cap. Nigeria are also keen on the player and may just pip SA to his signature.

