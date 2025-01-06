Under duress Mokwena embraces heat at Wydad 

Amid the recent indifferent results that Moroccan sleeping giants Wydad Athletic Club have been experiencing in the Botola League, head coach Rulani Mokwena says he will embrace the pressure and continue to fight for his future at the club.

Last week, it was reported that Mokwena was locked in a crunch meeting with the Wydad board to discuss his future and some of the non-negotiable ultimatums set for him to achieve by the end of January.

Mokwena entered the new year in an unwanted position with six wins, six draws and four defeats after 16 matches.

“Wydad are called winners for a reason. They want to win everything – they want to win every match and succeed at everything they do, and this is the mentality of big clubs,”

Mokwena said in an exclusive interview with CAF TV.

“Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City are the same. The fans put pressure on the players and coaches to win every day, so the expectation from Wydad is normal for me.

“And I love this – I love working under pressure and working for the big clubs because this is what fuels me – trying to succeed and making people happy.

“So, you have people who love this club and are affected by the results every single day, and, therefore, it is my responsibility to try to make these people happy and it is a great privilege.”

Mokwena has since made his intentions to stay at the club for at least the remainder of the season clear to the board and fans.

