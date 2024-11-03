United aim to bounce back against Chelsea under Ruud spell

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be continuing his spell as Manchester United’s caretaker coach when the Red Devils prepare for a tough test against Chelsea in the English Premier League today at Old Trafford.

This is after the United legend was requested to step up following the sacking of manager and fellow Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag on Monday morning after an unsatisfactory start to the season. Ten Hag’s final straw was when they lost 2-1 to West Ham last weekend.

Van Nistelrooy is expected to hold the fort until 11 November, after the club finalised the appointment of Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon on Friday.

