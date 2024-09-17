United keeper wants a clean sheet against his parent club Downs

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, says that keeping a clean sheet against his parent club tonight will boost his confidence. United will face Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria as the two clubs open their 2024/25 campaign. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

For the first time in three years, Goss will be allowed to play against his parent team.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper has spent the last two seasons on loan at Matsatsantsa a Pitori. United did not have a good outing in the MTN8 after they were knocked out by the Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals.

“It has been a tough five weeks after the loss against the Pirates; the team has been preparing well, and we have been playing a lot of friendlies to have minutes on the legs,” Goss told SuperSport media.

Ready for the game

“We are doing good, and I think we are ready for the game. In the previous seasons I have not played against Sundowns, and I hope we can start the season with a clean sheet because I pride myself on that.

“We are ready for Sundays. I think it is going to be a very competitive game – a game that the whole team is looking forward to and want to win.

“It’s the first game of the league; you always want to start with a positive start and a clean sheet, and that will be a morale booster for me. We are a team that prides ourselves on keeping clean sheets, and I think if we can keep the game at 0-0 for a long time, we will have a better chance of winning the game.

“We just need to apply ourselves well and defend well. Last season, we conceded a lot of goals. This season I am looking to challenge for Goalkeeper of the Season award and try to get some silverware, and we hope our fans will come early and to support us as the twelfth man and give us the edge,” he added.

