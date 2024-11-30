‘We are going to give Chiefs a run for their money’ – Anele Zulu

Royal AM’s Midfielder, Sbangani Anele Zulu, 21, has sent a stern message to Kaizer Chiefs. Their match is on Saturday, 30 November (this afternoon) at FNB stadium, Johannesburg at 17.45pm.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World, Zulu said he is more than ready for this game.

‘Chiefs not a big deal’

“I love and respect Kaizer Chiefs, it’s actually one of my favourite teams. But for this game I’ll have no mercy for them. I can confidently say that they are not a big deal, in fact we’ll literally give them a run for their money.

“I am saying this because I’m mentally and physically fit. And I worked very hard at the gym and now I’m just hungry for goals,” threatened Zulu.

Zulu joined Royal AM early this year. In September he made his debut appearance where he was playing against Cape Town City. He has made eight appearances and scored one goal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zulu said he has always wanted to play for a professional team. But he just did not know how to turn his dream into reality.

Discovered by a scout

“I’m originally from KZN, eNgonweni eNdwedwe. And I used to play soccer with my friends. We actually had a soccer team and we’d go and compete with other teams at eNanda, in Durban.

“Fortunately I was spotted by one of the soccer scouters and he signed me under Royal AM junior team. Mid-year I was promoted to the first division team. This means a lot to me and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity,” said Zulu.

He said his long-term goal is to play overseas.

“I’m still new and young, I have a long way to go. I’m currently happy where I am and I can only grow from here. My long-term goal is to build my career here at home and possibly move overseas,” said Zulu.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content