We’ve studied AmaZulu’s weaknesses – Chiefs coach Nabi

The fans of Kaizer Chiefs will finally get to see their team play in their second league game at Moses Mabhida Stadium after a 10-day wait.

The match against AmaZulu will get underway at 7.30pm.

Following their victory over the Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein last week, Chiefs supporters are in a great mood.

They overcame a 1-0 deficit to win, providing coach Nasreddine Nabi with a fantastic start to the season.

Amakhosi will be hoping for three points, especially following the impressive victories on Tuesday of their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Bucs defeated Polokwane City 3-0, while Sundowns beat Gallants 4-1.

Squad is free of injuries

With a squad that is healthy and free of injuries, Nabi has been learning more about Usuthu.

“Our preparation has been good,” Nabi said on the Chiefs website.

“We have watched the previous game of our opponents and analysed the strengths of the team and some areas where we believe they have weaknesses that we can exploit.”

The Chiefs’ waiting period for their second league game has been quite long, and the coaching staff has organised their schedule to make sure the players are prepared.

“The turnaround times between matches can present challenges. If you have more than one week’s rest between games, you can lose something,” Nabi said.

“But our fitness coaches have been working hard to get the players in the best possible shape to perform at a high level.”

I know Nabi; he is my friend

Nabi is aware of the potential threat that Pablo Franco Martin, his Usuthu counterpart, poses. Before travelling to South Africa, the pair worked for different teams in Tanzania.

Nabi coached Young Africans while Martin was in charge of Simba FC.

Martin recently made hints about knowing Nabi and how to beat him by implying that he also understands how the coach plays.

“I know him; he is my friend, and in Tanzania he was one of the best coaches. He is someone whose ability I respect,” said Martin.

“So, we will see how it turns out. I hope everyone will enjoy the contest.”

