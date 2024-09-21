‘We need to complete the job against Jwaneng’ – Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has urged his troops to approach the game against Jwaneng Galaxy with a winning mentality and complete the job on Saturday night.

Pirates will be hosting Galaxy in the Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium. The game will get underway at 6pm.

The Buccaneers go into the encounter with a comfortable 2-0 lead after an impressive display in Botswana last weekend.

Not taking any chances

Riveiro says they will not take the game for granted and will be going for nothing but a win at home. This despite leading the tie with two away goals and likely to play in front of a fully packed Orlando Stadium crowd.

“We have to approach the game with the mentality that we need to win it. Because there’s no time for us to think about the previous result,” Riveiro said ahead of the game on Friday.

“Yes, it’s good that the tie is in our favour, but we need to concentrate on winning the game. Granted, it does happen that when you’re winning 2-0 you tend to relax. But trust me we’ll be on our toes tomorrow [today].

“We have played this team three times already and know how difficult it is [to play against Galaxy]. The 2-0 win we got (in Botswana) might give you the impression that it was an easy game. But that was not the case, it was a very difficult game.

“We’ll do everything we can to win the match. It’s going to be a complicated game because we’re talking about a very good team. We are a well-organised team, and a team that is very difficult to play against. So, we need our best version to go through to the group stage,” Riveiro added.

Qualifying for the Champions League group stages

On Wednesday after the Buccaneers’ 2-1 comeback win against Chippa United, Riveiro emphasised the importance of getting the job done and qualifying for the Champions League group stages.

“We have to complete the job against Jwaneng on Saturday,” he said.

“In football, almost done is not real. It’s just people’s imaginations. The truth is we must play the second game against an extremely difficult team.”